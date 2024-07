Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Akinwumi A. Adesina, the 8th elected President of the African Development Bank Group, is celebrating his 40th wedding anniversary with his wife.

Adesina shared a photo of him and his wife on their wedding alongside recent photos.





In the caption on X, he wrote: “40 years of loving and treasuring you, Grace (Yemisi) are the best years of my life. One love, one team, one goal. I love you Honey.”