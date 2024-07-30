Homes named after British-African man, FOLAJIMI OLUBUNMI-ADEWOLE who died while trying to rescue woman drowning in Thames unveiled







Monday, July 29, 2024 - More than 50 new homes named after a young African man who died trying to rescue a woman from the Thames have been officially unveiled in south London, United Kingdom.

Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, 20, was on his way home from work in April 2021 when at about midnight, he went into the water after seeing a woman fall from London Bridge.

The woman and a second man who had also jumped in to rescue her were saved by the coastguard and marine police.

But Mr Olubunmi-Adewole, fondly call Jimi, could not be found and his body was recovered about six hours later.





Folajimi Apartments, on Alexis Street in south Bermondsey, have been named in his honour, BBC reported on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Of the 56 flats, 26 are owned by Southwark Council.

Mr Olubunmi-Adewole's family and local councillors, including Helen Dennis, attended the official opening last week, with Ms Dennis describing the event as "a great honour"

In a post on X, she added that "Jimi was such a brave young man and we hope these new homes will be a fitting tribute to his heroism life"

At the inquest into Mr Olubunmi-Adewole's death, the coroner said: "The courage to jump to help a complete stranger in the Thames at night is quite astonishing.

"Many of us would like to think we would do the same in that situation, but few of us would have the courage and determination."