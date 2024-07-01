1 girl killed, 7 others injured in mass stabbing at TAYLOR SWIFT-themed kids’ dance event in UK (VIDEO)







Monday, July 29, 2024 - A young girl has been killed and seven others were injured when a hooded, knife-wielding maniac rampaged through a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in the UK on Monday morning, July 29.

According to UK Police, the horror unfolded shortly before afternoon in Southport in northwest England outside Liverpool, when the unidentified man attacked the children before he was arrested by police.

Witnesses said the attacker wore a “black hood” when he entered "The Hart Space", where the yoga and dance event took place.

At least 25 children were taking part in the event when the attack unfolded, the Daily Mail said.The wounded girls were rushed to three local children’s hospitals, where they were being treated after the attack.

“It is like a scene from a horror movie,” local merchant Colin Parry told the BBC. “The are coming here now and screaming. It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport.”

Responding to the attack, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement;

“Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport,”

“My thoughts are with all those affected,” Starmer said. “I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I am being kept updated as the situation develops.”