1 girl killed, 7 others injured in mass stabbing at TAYLOR SWIFT-themed kids’ dance event in UK (VIDEO)

Monday, July 29, 2024 - A young girl has been killed and seven others were injured when a hooded, knife-wielding maniac rampaged through a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in the UK on Monday morning, July 29.
According to UK Police, the horror unfolded shortly before
afternoon in Southport in northwest England outside Liverpool, when the
unidentified man attacked the children before he was arrested by police.
Witnesses said the attacker wore a “black hood” when he
entered "The Hart Space", where the yoga and dance event took place.
At least 25 children were taking part in the event when the
attack unfolded, the Daily Mail said.The wounded girls were rushed to three
local children’s hospitals, where they were being treated after the attack.
“It is like a scene from a
horror movie,” local merchant Colin Parry told the BBC. “The are coming here
now and screaming. It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport.”
Responding to the attack, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said
in a statement;
“Horrendous and deeply shocking
news emerging from Southport,”
“My thoughts are with all
those affected,” Starmer said. “I would like to thank the police and emergency
services for their swift response. I am being kept updated as the situation
develops.”
