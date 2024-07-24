DRAMA as a lady confronts a man who refused to pay her after ‘fun’ - They had ‘fun’ inside his tinted car and had promised to pay her Ksh 1,000 (VIDEO).











Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - A lady caused drama after confronting a man who refused to pay her after satisfying his ‘manly needs’.

They got to action inside his tinted car parked by the roadside.

He had promised to pay her Ksh 1,000 before the ‘act’ but after he was done, he refused to pay her the dues.

The lady caused drama in public as she demanded her dues.

The man insisted that they had agreed on Ksh 500 but the aggrieved lady vehemently denied and insisted that he had promised to pay her Ksh 1,000.

“We had agreed on Ksh 1,000. Give me my money,’’ she was heard lamenting.

The man drove off after a crowd gathered around as the lady screamed for help with the passenger door open, putting her life in danger.

Watch the dramatic video here Link>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.