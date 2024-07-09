You are a sellout! MARTHA KARUA now tells RAILA after going to bed with RUTO as she warns Gen Zs never to agree to dialogue with the president





Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - NARC-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has dismissed the calls by President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for the Gen Zs to dialogue with the state to cool the current political temperatures, labeling the proposition as a trap.

Taking on her social media platforms, Karua said the move is a diversion tactic aimed at deflating the recent resistance momentum built by Kenyans.

"Dialogue can only be meaningful if the players have good faith and are guided by the best interests of the people. This is a trap period."

The NARC-Kenya leader averred that the genuine call to keep the government in check had been hijacked by individuals she described as "a handful of elites."

Rallying her support to Gen Z who had stormed the streets to protest against proposed taxes, Karua urged her fellow politicians to be keen on whatever decisions they make.

She insisted that such decisions should have the interests of Kenyans at heart.

"Let’s be careful as the political class lest we hijack the genuine clamor for accountability and reforms by the Gen Z."

"I agree with those who say Action Now on the clear and attainable demands of the Gen Z to enhance accountability and make the state work for the masses rather than for a handful of elites," she added.

This is however contrary to Raila's call for dialogue.

"We agreed when we said together with my brother William Ruto that we will follow the route of dialogue, that is why NADCO was set up," Raila stated.

