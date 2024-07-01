Hatutaki Pesa Yako - Emuhaya MP OMBOKO MILEMBA’s money rejected in a funeral after he voted yes for the finance bill (VIDEO).





Monday, July 1, 2024 - Emuhaya Member of Parliament, Omboko Milemba, was embarrassed after mourners rejected his money at a funeral for supporting the punitive finance bill.

Omboko is among the MPs who betrayed their constituents by voting yes for the finance bill after allegedly receiving a bribe of Ksh 2 million from the state.

He attended the funeral to redeem himself but faced resistance.

In the video, one of the mourners is seen grabbing the microphone from the MP and telling him to go away with his money.

“Aende nazo,” some mourners are heard saying in the background as the Amani National Congress affiliated MP begs them for a chance to speak.

The embattled MP was forced to leave after the mourners chased him away and rejected his contribution.





Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.