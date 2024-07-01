SAKAJA is destroying the City as he allows Kiosks in the middle of Nairobi CBD – This man is corrupt and Gen Z is not happy!!





Monday, July 1, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has been accused of taking the county to the dogs by allowing the construction of kiosks in the middle of the Central Business District(CBD).

According to Kileleshwa ward MCA, Robert Alai, Sakaja has been bribed by cartels who are putting up kiosks in the city and making it look like a slum.

“How does the governor of Nairobi allow this in the middle of the CBD?

"Don’t we have how we have mapped the CBD?

"Anything can be set up anywhere as long as people in Shakahola are paid to look away.

"Hello @WilliamsRuto, the governor of Nairobi is your weakest link,” Alai wrote.

Sakaja and his cartels have already constructed kiosks along Ronald Ngala Street, Tom Mboya, and Moi Avenue and they want to continue and make the city look like an open-air market.

