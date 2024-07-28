Handshake Brothers: RAILA ODINGA flew to Siaya on Saturday aboard President RUTO’s chopper (PHOTOs).





Sunday, July 28, 2024 - ODM leader Raila Odinga on Saturday flew to Siaya for the burial of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo’s brother-in-law aboard a chopper owned by President Ruto.

A photo widely shared on social media and which has sparked reactions shows Raila alighting from the chopper after landing at the burial ceremony.

The President bought the luxurious chopper, a H130 Airbus model, in 2019 through his Kwae Island Development Limited Company which deals with executive transport.

The photo comes at a time when Ruto and Raila are working closely after putting their political differences aside.

The political camaraderie between the two has seen key ODM leaders nominated to the Cabinet.









Ruto has in the past been spotted using the same chopper.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.