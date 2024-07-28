A rogue ‘fundi’ destroys a client’s ceiling after he refused to pay him (VIDEO).





Sunday, July 28, 2024 - An X user has shared a video of a rogue ‘fundi’ who was captured on camera destroying a client’s ceiling.

He reportedly took the action after the client refused to pay him his dues.

“He's destroying the ceiling because the client refused to pay him... Let's discuss this behaviour, is it morally justifiable or it should be punished? posed the X user.

The video has sparked divided reactions among X users, with some of the users condemning the “fundi” while others blamed the client for failing to honour the agreement.

‘’ This is archaic behavior, he may end up facing criminal charges (destruction of someone's property. He should sue for compensation,’’ an X user reacted.

"Two wrongs don't make a right. Not being paid is a civil case. Destroying property is a criminal case, ‘’ wrote another user.

“Not justified at all. Lakini, some clients are worth punishing, why would someone decide not to pay for work done?” another user commented.





Watch the video.

He's destroying the ceiling because the client refused to pay him... Let's discuss this behaviour, is it morally justifiable or it should be punished? pic.twitter.com/4kshCAag2J — 𝙱𝚘𝚜𝚜 𝚈𝚊𝚝𝚘𝚛☚ (@Bossyator) July 27, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.