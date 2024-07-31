No one will be fired in the JKIA takeover by Adani Holdings – President RUTO assures Kenyans





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - President William Ruto's government has assured the country that Kenya's interests and citizens will be protected in the proposed expansion of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a detailed report by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, it was affirmed that the proposed Public Private Partnership (PPP) deal with Adani Holdings has not been signed, further allaying fears of any job cuts at the international airport.

This is even as Adani Holdings indicated that it may have to fire some staff when it takes over JKIA.

According to the government, the Indian company had already made its proposal to the government which was being scrutinized by various government organs including the National Treasury.

Ruto's government added that the proposal by the Indian company would be vetted by various security agencies given the security risks involved in the deal.

Further, the government explained why it had opted to undertake the expansion deal on PPP.

The government revealed that the expansion for JKIA was estimated to cost Ksh260 billion, adding that the exchequer could not finance the project owing to the current financial situation of the country.

Ruto's administration also detailed the international embarrassment that had befallen the country in recent weeks, owing to leaking roofs and the substandard infrastructure for passengers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST