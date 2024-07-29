DIDDY is accused of paying $1m to have TUPAC SHAKUR killed as his name appears 77 times in new murder documents







Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Sean "Diddy" Combs' has been named multiple times in court documents concerning the murder of the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

The documents stem from a case against Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 61, who is accused of planning the 1996 drive-by shooting that took the life of Shakur in Las Vegas.

Davis had previously claimed that Diddy offered an individual $1 million to kill Shakur. However, Diddy remains not a suspect in the rapper's murder.

Back in 2009, Davis, who was accused of masterminding the drive-by shooting of Shakur, had an interview with the Las Vegas police.

During the interview, he suggested that Diddy paid a high-level drug dealer, Eric Von Martin, a million dollars to assassinate Shakur.

Those comments were recently cited in a filing to stop Davis from getting bail after his arrest last September on a charge of first-degree murder.

Shockingly, according to the Daily Mail, the documents that were filed named Diddy 77 times, most likely from Davis' continued claims that Diddy also had something to do with the murder of the late rapper.

Despite the serious allegations, Diddy is still not considered a suspect, and it is unclear if that will change.

However, from all indications, Davis mentioning Diddy's name appears to be the major stumbling block to getting bail, as the prosecutors argued in their filing that he should be kept in jail because he previously implicated Diddy.

A transcript, which was part of the nearly 180-page-long documents, revealed the alleged reason why Diddy might have wanted Shakur murdered.

In the transcript, Davis had told the authorities that Diddy offered to pay for the shooting to get back at then-record executive turned convict Marion Suge Knight.

Knight was the co-founder and CEO of Death Row Records, the label to which Shakur was signed during the latter part of his career. He was also in the car with Shakur when the drive-by occurred.

"Puffy Combs….Does he play a role in this thing?…" the police had asked Davis during his 2009 interview.

At the time, Davis had replied, "Yeah, I think he did."

Davis also claimed that Diddy said he "would give anything" for Suge Knight's "head" because he was "scared" of him.