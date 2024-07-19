Cry for justice after RYAN MWENDWA, a pupil at Marion School, died after being hit by a stray bullet fired by rogue cops during protests (PHOTO).





Friday, July 19, 2024 - A family is mourning their little son who died after he was hit by a stray bullet during anti-government protests.

Ryan Mwenda, a pupil at Marion School, died on Tuesday 16th July 2024 after he was hit by a stray bullet.

A postmortem conducted on his body saw the stray bullet recovered.

Ryan’s death adds to the long list of victims who have died at the hands of rogue police officers.

DCI officers have taken over investigations as the family makes burial preparations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.