GEN Zs threaten to visit RAILA ODINGA’s home in KAREN any time to urge him to stay home and stop interfering with their affairs





Thursday, July 18, 2024 - A section of Gen Zs has expressed anger with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for interfering with their demonstrations against President William Ruto’s government.

In one of their irreducible minimums, Gen Z has maintained that President William Ruto must resign and pave the way for a fresh election, where a new president will be elected.

But, Raila Odinga, who was told by Gen Z to stay home, has been trying to rescue Ruto by advocating for the formation of a government of national unity, where his close allies will be named as cabinet secretaries.

Reacting to Raila's move on Wednesday, Gen Z in their messages on TikTok and Instagram urged Raila Odinga to stay home and stop interfering with their revolution of rescuing the country from thieves.

Here are some comments from Gen Zs

“We want to urge Raila Odinga to stay at home and stop interfering with our affairs,” said Josphai Munavu

“Raila Odinga must stay at home or we visit his home at Kerarapon Road, Karen, tumsalimie na tukule ugali,” Vincent Achoku wrote.

“The old man must respect Gen Z by staying home or else tumsalimie huko Karen,” David Munene wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST