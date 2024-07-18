GEN Zs threaten to visit RAILA ODINGA’s home in KAREN any time to urge him to stay home and stop interfering with their affairs

Thursday, July 18, 2024 - A section of Gen Zs has expressed anger with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for interfering with their demonstrations against President William Ruto’s government.
In one of their
irreducible minimums, Gen Z has maintained that President William Ruto must
resign and pave the way for a fresh election, where a new president will be
elected.
But, Raila Odinga, who
was told by Gen Z to stay home, has been trying to rescue Ruto by advocating for
the formation of a government of national unity, where his close allies will be
named as cabinet secretaries.
Reacting to Raila's move on Wednesday, Gen Z in their messages on TikTok and Instagram urged Raila
Odinga to stay home and stop interfering with their revolution of rescuing the
country from thieves.
Here are some comments
from Gen Zs
“We want to urge
Raila Odinga to stay at home and stop interfering with our affairs,” said
Josphai Munavu
“Raila Odinga must
stay at home or we visit his home at Kerarapon Road, Karen, tumsalimie na
tukule ugali,” Vincent Achoku wrote.
“The old man must
respect Gen Z by staying home or else tumsalimie huko Karen,” David Munene wrote.
