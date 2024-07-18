RUTO condemns the attempted assassination of DONALD TRUMP and wishes him quick recovery as he fails to do the same to the Gen Zs that rogue police have killed and injured





Thursday, July 18, 2024 - President William Ruto has condemned the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a statement issued on behalf of the government and the people of Kenya, Ruto described the incident as troubling.

He wished Donald Trump a quick recovery and noted that the country would be keeping him in their prayers during this time.

According to him, the incident was tough on the family of the former President, adding that his thoughts and prayers were with the family.

"On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of Kenya, I wish to add my voice to those condemning the recent attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

"I extend my deepest sympathies to President Trump, his family, and the families of the victims of this shocking, heinous act," he stated.

This comes even as he is facing the heat back home over the killing of innocent Gen Zs, who are just yearning for a better Kenya.

Civil society organizations and Kenyans at large have condemned Ruto for presiding over a rogue government that is killing young people who are protesting against bad governance.

And even as he consoles Trump, he is yet to offer a public apology for the deaths and injuries caused by his rogue police to the Gen Zs.

A 20-year-old US citizen was killed after attempting to shoot Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

