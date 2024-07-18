Gen Z must use common sense and appoint a leader going forward – Former President UHURU’s man advises them





Thursday, July 18, 2024 - A former confidante of former President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Gen Zs to appoint a leader.

In a statement on Wednesday, former State House Chief of Staff, Nzioka Waita, said the group should now consider picking leaders who will be key in shepherding them toward the change they desire.

"Common sense must prevail. It’s time for the leaderless to look into themselves and find men and women ready to step up and drive the change that they wish to see within the confines of our constitutional order," Waita said.

Waita also warned against opportunists who may hijack their efforts and take advantage of the situation.

He added that while there are people who will thrive even in a collapsed government should it get there, there are also those who would want to see the worst happen for them to accept that the country has reached its breaking point.

The former State House boss urged Kenyan youths to not let any of these sides win in their quest for change.

"I find people shy away from sharing difficult truths because it’s not vogue to hold a contrarian view. Thankfully I’ve seen enough not to care about popularity," he said.

"Gen Z’s please know that there are vultures on either end of this quagmire.

"There are those who will thrive in the chaos that follows a collapsed Government and there’s another bunch who would rather see bodies pile up before they accept that Kenya has reached an inflection point. We must not let either side win."

His remarks come even as Gen Zs prepare for another wave of protests on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST