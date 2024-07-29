Did OMTATAH urge RUTO to ruthlessly deal with KARUA and KIONI for trying to destabilize his Government through the Limuru III meeting?





Monday, July 29, 2024 - Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has denied calling for action against the organizers of the Limuru III meeting attended by leaders from Mt Kenya.

This follows the alleged viral letter by Omtatah, urging President William Ruto to deal ruthlessly with the organizers of Limuru III for trying to destabilize his government.

However, Omtatah flagged the letter purporting to be from his office, terming it as fake.

In the letter, it was alleged that the senator accused NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua, Jubilee party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, National Chairman, Kikuyu Council Elders Wachira Wa Kiago, and other members of the Kamwene Kenya Unity Forum of violating the law.

The letter further added that the organizers of the meeting were inciting a section of Kenyans to violate the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Act.

"It is my view that the words uttered by the organisers and the participants of the Limuru III event were intended to incite feelings of hatred, hostility, violence and discrimination against ethnicity."

"And therefore, committed an offence under section 62 of the NCIC Act. Violation under Section 3, 11, 13 must also be investigated in line with the egregious statements made that day," read the letter in parts.

The letter alleged that Omtatah had threatened to take legal action after 48 hours if the NCIC did not move to take any action against the said individuals.

Limuru III was held on May 17 this year and included leaders from the Mt Kenya region from at least 10 counties.

Following the meeting, former President Uhuru Kenyatta was selected as the Mt Kenya political kingpin.

Kioni speaking on May 21 explained that Uhuru was selected because of the respect he commands in the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST