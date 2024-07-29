Did OMTATAH urge RUTO to ruthlessly deal with KARUA and KIONI for trying to destabilize his Government through the Limuru III meeting?

Monday, July 29, 2024 - Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has denied calling for action against the organizers of the Limuru III meeting attended by leaders from Mt Kenya.
This follows the alleged viral
letter by Omtatah, urging President William Ruto to deal ruthlessly with the
organizers of Limuru III for trying to destabilize his government.
However, Omtatah flagged the
letter purporting to be from his office, terming it as fake.
In the letter, it was alleged
that the senator accused NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua, Jubilee party
Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, National Chairman, Kikuyu Council Elders
Wachira Wa Kiago, and other members of the Kamwene Kenya Unity Forum of
violating the law.
The letter further added that
the organizers of the meeting were inciting a section of Kenyans to violate the
National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Act.
"It is my view that the
words uttered by the organisers and the participants of the Limuru III event
were intended to incite feelings of hatred, hostility, violence and
discrimination against ethnicity."
"And therefore, committed
an offence under section 62 of the NCIC Act. Violation under Section 3, 11, 13
must also be investigated in line with the egregious statements made that
day," read the letter in parts.
The letter alleged that Omtatah
had threatened to take legal action after 48 hours if the NCIC did not move to
take any action against the said individuals.
Limuru III was held on May 17
this year and included leaders from the Mt Kenya region from at least 10
counties.
Following the meeting, former President Uhuru Kenyatta was selected as the Mt Kenya political kingpin.
Kioni
speaking on May 21 explained that Uhuru was selected because of the respect he
commands in the region.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments