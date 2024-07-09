Gen Z tells off RAILA ODINGA for calling for dialogue with RUTO – Keep off old man and go home!!

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - Millions of young Kenyans have shared their thoughts on social media after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, accompanied by President William Ruto, urged them to accept dialogue with the government.
Young Kenyans, commonly known as Gen Z, have been holding
demonstrations over the Finance Bill 2024, mass corruption in the government,
nepotism, bureaucracy, waste of taxpayer money, and dictatorship.
The country has been restive since the youthful protestors
stormed parliament two weeks ago and chased parliamentarians who voted for the
controversial bill.
To calm the nation, Ruto held a joint press conference with
opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday.
In his speech, Raila urged Gen Z to accept dialogue with the government.
However, in a quick rejoinder, Gen Z took to social media
and urged Raila Odinga to keep off, vowing not to engage in any dialogue with
Ruto because he is a conman.
Here is what Gen Z told Raila Odinga after he urged them to
engage in dialogue with Ruto.
“Dialogue for what?? Baba, we love you but no. Our
demands are very clear. No dialogue is needed. Raila Odinga should get it that
we don't play that kind of politics anymore,” Health Topia wrote.
“Hon.Raila Odinga talking about agreement on a dialogue
but do we need it?” Akoto Kevin wrote.
“Raila is Another puppet... We don't need this Guyz
anymore... Raila is one of those political class,” Slang Sheng said.
“Raila Odinga is still the official opposition leader or
he is now the Government spokesman,” Josh Uluga said.
“Lakini pia Raila Amolo Odinga hutumia wakenya vibaya
sana, but this will never happen again in Kenya! Both Raila and Ruto, waende
home mapema mapema!,”MC Kim.
