Gen Z tells off RAILA ODINGA for calling for dialogue with RUTO – Keep off old man and go home!!





Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - Millions of young Kenyans have shared their thoughts on social media after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, accompanied by President William Ruto, urged them to accept dialogue with the government.

Young Kenyans, commonly known as Gen Z, have been holding demonstrations over the Finance Bill 2024, mass corruption in the government, nepotism, bureaucracy, waste of taxpayer money, and dictatorship.

The country has been restive since the youthful protestors stormed parliament two weeks ago and chased parliamentarians who voted for the controversial bill.

To calm the nation, Ruto held a joint press conference with opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday.

In his speech, Raila urged Gen Z to accept dialogue with the government.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Gen Z took to social media and urged Raila Odinga to keep off, vowing not to engage in any dialogue with Ruto because he is a conman.

Here is what Gen Z told Raila Odinga after he urged them to engage in dialogue with Ruto.

“Dialogue for what?? Baba, we love you but no. Our demands are very clear. No dialogue is needed. Raila Odinga should get it that we don't play that kind of politics anymore,” Health Topia wrote.

“Hon.Raila Odinga talking about agreement on a dialogue but do we need it?” Akoto Kevin wrote.

“Raila is Another puppet... We don't need this Guyz anymore... Raila is one of those political class,” Slang Sheng said.

“Raila Odinga is still the official opposition leader or he is now the Government spokesman,” Josh Uluga said.

“Lakini pia Raila Amolo Odinga hutumia wakenya vibaya sana, but this will never happen again in Kenya! Both Raila and Ruto, waende home mapema mapema!,”MC Kim.

