Tell IG JAPHETH KOOME to resign for killing 42 unarmed Gen Z protestors – KALONZO tells RUTO to his face.





Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has asked President William Ruto to tell Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome to resign over the killing of 42 unarmed protesters during the Gen Z protests.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) on Tuesday, Kalonzo asked President William Ruto to demand the resignation of Koome over the violent anti-Finance Bill protests.

According to Kalonzo, Koome should take responsibility for the deaths of 42 Kenyans who lost their lives while exercising their constitutional rights.

"Order IG @NPSOfficial_KE Japeth Koome to resign and take responsibility for the deaths of the 42 young Kenyans who lost their lives because they were exercising their constitutional rights to peaceably assemble, demonstrate and picket," Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo also asked the president to order the removal of Kenya Defence Forces from the streets.

"The Army should be ordered off our streets and sent back to the barracks.

"We need to look at our country afresh.

"There’s no way we can wish away the Gen Z revolution and if we are not careful, we will all be thrown out by them," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST