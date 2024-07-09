Tell IG JAPHETH KOOME to resign for killing 42 unarmed Gen Z protestors – KALONZO tells RUTO to his face.

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has asked President William Ruto to tell Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome to resign over the killing of 42 unarmed protesters during the Gen Z protests.
Speaking at the Kenyatta
International Conference Centre (KICC) on Tuesday, Kalonzo asked President
William Ruto to demand the resignation of Koome over the violent anti-Finance
Bill protests.
According to Kalonzo, Koome should take responsibility for
the deaths of 42 Kenyans who lost their lives while exercising their
constitutional rights.
"Order IG
@NPSOfficial_KE Japeth Koome to resign and take responsibility for the deaths
of the 42 young Kenyans who lost their lives because they were exercising their
constitutional rights to peaceably assemble, demonstrate and picket," Kalonzo
said.
Kalonzo also asked the president
to order the removal of Kenya Defence Forces from the streets.
"The Army should be ordered off our streets and sent back to the barracks.
"We need to look at our country afresh.
"There’s no way we can wish away the Gen Z revolution and if we
are not careful, we will all be thrown out by them," he added.
