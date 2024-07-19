Gen Z ‘spokesman’ KASMUEL MCOURE rushes to DCI headquarters after RUTO’s 'goons' started threatening him





Friday, July 19, 2024 - A young man who appears to be the Gen Z spokesman has recorded a statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations after men believed to be President William Ruto’s goons started threatening him.

Kasmuel McOure has appeared on various media stations explaining why Gen Z has been demonstrating and calling for Ruto to step down.

On Wednesday, McOure posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he was heading to the DCI due to safety concerns after allegedly receiving credible threats to his life.

He later updated that he and his friends were directed to Muthaiga Police Station, as they were not permitted to stay at the DCI offices for the night.

"I’ve recorded the statement and if they don’t allow us to camp here, I’ll go into hiding and will update accordingly.

“Please pray for me and keep the faith."

He tweeted that he and his friends moved to the Central Police Station, where they were permitted to stay for the night.

