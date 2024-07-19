Gen Z ‘spokesman’ KASMUEL MCOURE rushes to DCI headquarters after RUTO’s 'goons' started threatening him

Friday, July 19, 2024 - A young man who appears to be the Gen Z spokesman has
recorded a statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations after men
believed to be President William Ruto’s goons started threatening him.
Kasmuel McOure has appeared on various media stations
explaining why Gen Z has been demonstrating and calling for Ruto to step down.
On Wednesday, McOure posted on his X (formerly Twitter)
account that he was heading to the DCI due to safety concerns after allegedly
receiving credible threats to his life.
He later updated that he and his friends were directed to
Muthaiga Police Station, as they were not permitted to stay at the DCI offices
for the night.
"I’ve recorded the statement
and if they don’t allow us to camp here, I’ll go into hiding and will update
accordingly.
“Please pray for me and keep the
faith."
He tweeted that he and his friends
moved to the Central Police Station, where they were permitted to stay for the
night.
