I have ended my 20-year support for RAILA ODINGA for betraying Gen Z and going to bed with embattled President RUTO – Lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR says





Friday, July 19, 2024 - Flamboyant Nairobi lawyer Donald Kipkorir has confirmed that he has ended his loyalty and support for Raila Odinga.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, according to the lawyer, has been the face of change in Kenya.

However, in the wake of Gen Z's revolt against the government, Kipkorir has shifted his loyalty from Raila to the youth.

Kipkorir said he is optimistic that Gen Z can bring positive change to the country, unlike the methods used in the past.

"Gen Z has given me hope that Kenya without tribalism, corruption, nepotism, and cronyism is possible.

"A Kenya that values all her children over tribe, creed, class, gender, and age. A Kenya without political violence.

"A Kenya where Police don’t kill or abduct.

"A Kenya that you don’t need to bribe to get tenders from the government or bribe to be paid for unpaid bills. It was a Kenya that for long I believed it is a Canaan that Baba Raila Odinga will lead us," Kipkorir said

Kipkorir said his support for the five-time presidential candidate started almost 20 years ago and now pegs his hope for a better country on Gen Z.

"Now that Baba was unable to lead us and Gen Z without a leader has taken the baton, it saddens me that Baba wants to derail this transformative moment.

"Between Gen Z and Raila Odinga, I choose Gen Z.

"With the greatest respect for his hitherto contribution to our democracy, I hereby end my support for Baba that began in 2005.

"I hope and pray Gen Z will lead us to Canaan in my lifetime. My allegiance and loyalty to Raila Odinga ended today," he added.

