Watch the moment Bumula residents forcefully evicted police officers from their camp after a watchman was killed in the area (VIDEO).





Thursday, July 18, 2024 - There was drama after residents of Bumula ganged up against police officers over insecurity in the area and forcefully evicted them from their camp, after a watchman was killed by suspected thugs at night.

In the video doing rounds on social media, the angry residents are seen surrounding the camp as the cops put their belongings in a lorry after being evicted.

The residents were mad at police for failing to protect them against marauding gangs that have been unleashing terror on them.





Watch the video.

Bumula Residents forcefully evicted police officers from their police camp in Bumula after a watchman was killed in the area...Hii ni Maajabu!!!! pic.twitter.com/5TrEyp50lm — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 17, 2024

