GAY Ghanaian man shares PHOTOs of him as a child to rubbish speculations that travelling to America led to his indoctrination







Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - A gay man who grew up in Ghana but now works as a fashion designer in the United States of America has shared photos of him as a child to prove that he was not indoctrinated when he went to America.

In the throwback photos he shared, his effeminate nature shines forth clearly. He is seen in one of the photos posing alongside women.

He wrote alongside the photos:

“Them: He got to America and got indoctrinated by white people and became gay.

"Me in Nsawam at age 9. showing the girls how to do it.”

One of his followers added: “That’s the excuse African parents make up to the extended family, pastors and society at large. He was “normal” in Nigeria but the white man’s culture led him astray.”