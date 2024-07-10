It's painful to have a goat as a husband. I owe my kids a big apology for giving them the wrong father - LADY reacts after her husband announced the end of their marriage

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - A woman called Priceless Ora has reacted after her husband, Onojie announced the end of their
marriage on Facebook.
Onojie made the
announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, saying that he married an enemy in
the guise of a wife.
In a series of
posts on her Facebook page, “mytrur lifestory”, the mother of four alleged that
Onojie married her for a 'document'.
She also
expressed regret for having a ‘goat’ as her husband, adding that she owes her
children an apology for giving them the wrong father.
“I
pray to live long in single mother life than to die in husband house. God give
me the power to take care of my children,” she wrote
“Tell the world wetin make
you put money for my head. A man who plan to have children because of document,
now the document never come u dey cry eye, lucky to the next woman,”
See photos of the couple and Princess Ora's post below
