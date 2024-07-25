25-year-old LADY dies seven months after her wedding







Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - A 25-year-old woman, Endurance Japhet Gunat, has died seven months after her wedding.

She passed away on Saturday, July 6 and will be laid to rest on Friday.

Her husband, Gunat Japhet posted her obituary on Facebook today.

A Facebook user, Fuki Christian Daniel wrote:

“It's just like I'm dreaming. My friend wife gone. Gunat Japhet. wedded 9th December, two weeks after I got married at same church. I feel very sad, on a daily basis a targeted age of young people keep going. God teach us to number our days as death is inevitable and a snitch. Rest in peace dear slush. It is well when Jesus is involved.”