A senior manager at Kenya Ports Authority and OSCAR SUDI’s friend admitted in hospital after being attacked by goons during protests - His car was torched and reduced to ashes (PHOTOs).

Thursday, July 4, 2024 - The Principal Procurement Manager at Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) is admitted in hospital after he sustained injuries, following an attack by goons at Mombasa’s Qaffee Point Restaurant.
He was reportedly at the restaurant having lunch when the
goons stormed in.
He broke both his hands as he was attempting to flee
after being confronted by the goons.
His luxurious car which was parked outside the restaurant
was also torched.
The senior manager is a close friend of Kapsaret Member
of Parliament Oscar Sudi.
He has been looting money at KPA and dishing it to Oscar
Sudi to dish out in harambees.
Principal Procurment Manager KPA dancing with Oscar Sudi. This is one of the places Sudi has been getting money for fundraising pic.twitter.com/2TRvjI0XHm— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) July 3, 2024
He was filmed dancing with Sudi at a social event, proof that they are very close.
