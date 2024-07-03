A senior manager at Kenya Ports Authority and OSCAR SUDI’s friend admitted in hospital after being attacked by goons during protests - His car was torched and reduced to ashes (PHOTOs).





Thursday, July 4, 2024 - The Principal Procurement Manager at Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) is admitted in hospital after he sustained injuries, following an attack by goons at Mombasa’s Qaffee Point Restaurant.

He was reportedly at the restaurant having lunch when the goons stormed in.

He broke both his hands as he was attempting to flee after being confronted by the goons.

His luxurious car which was parked outside the restaurant was also torched.

The senior manager is a close friend of Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi.

He has been looting money at KPA and dishing it to Oscar Sudi to dish out in harambees.

Principal Procurment Manager KPA dancing with Oscar Sudi.

He was filmed dancing with Sudi at a social event, proof that they are very close.













