UEFA launch investigation into Spain stars RODRI and ALVARO MORATA

Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Spain's European Championship-winning stars, Rodri and Alvaro Morata are being investigated by UEFA following their actions in the team's trophy parade.
The Spanish stars are the centre of complaints from the
Gibraltar FA over unacceptable chanting during the celebrations.
During the jubilant scenes in Madrid, Rodri and allegedly
Morata chanted 'It's Spanish, Gibraltar is Spanish' at the party, which forced
UEFA to take action.
In a statement, UEFA confirmed the two players are under
investigation by stating;
'A Uefa Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector is being appointed
to evaluate a potential violation of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations by the
players Rodrigo Hernández Cascante and Álvaro Morata in the context of conduct
that occurred during the public presentation of the Uefa Euro 2024 trophy in
Madrid on 15 July 2024.
'Further information regarding this matter will be made
available in due course.'
Both Rodri and Morata played pivotal roles in Spain's Euro
2024 win, with the Manchester City man being named Player of the Tournament.
However, following the chanting aimed at Gibraltar during
Monday's celebrations, the FA of Gibraltar released a note condemning their
behaviour.
'The Gibraltar FA has noted the extremely provocative and
insulting nature of the celebrations around the Spanish Men's national team
winning Euro 2024.
The Association is this morning taking advice on the filing
of a complaint to European Football's governing body, UEFA, in relation to the
unacceptable chanting and songs, relating to Gibraltar, sung by Spain's Men's
National Team players after winning Euro 2024.
Football has no place for behaviour of this nature.'
Gibraltar is situated at the Southern tip of Spain, but for
the past 300 years has been a British overseas territory.
