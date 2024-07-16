"We strictly have a non-partisan policy for all of our grantmaking," - Ford Foundation responds to RUTO's claims of funding Gen Z protests in Kenya





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - The Ford Foundation has dismissed claims by President William Ruto that it is funding the ongoing protests in Kenya by Gen Z that could destabilize East Africa’s biggest economy.

On Monday, speaking in Nakuru County, Ruto accused the Ford Foundation of funding the protests that have rocked the country in recent weeks.

The head of state called out the Foundation and demanded clarification regarding their activities during the three-week-long protests.

"I want to ask the people from the Ford Foundation to tell us why they give money to cause chaos in our country. We do not have a spare country.

"What benefit do you gain from sponsoring violence?" he posed.

However, in a statement, the Foundation noted that they have a rich history of commitment to ensuring the independence of East Africa's democratic institutions.

The organization pointed out their continued support for civil servants and technical experts who helped establish an independent Kenya.

They said this was exemplified by their support for the inaugural African Climate Summit in 2023 and Kenya's current leadership as co-chair of the Open Government Partnership.

The Foundation stated that it did not fund the protests as alleged, adding that it has a non-partisan policy.

"We do not fund or sponsor the recent protests against the finance bill and have a strictly non-partisan policy for all of our grantmaking," read the statement in part.

The Kenyan DAILY POST