"We strictly have a non-partisan policy for all of our grantmaking," - Ford Foundation responds to RUTO's claims of funding Gen Z protests in Kenya

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - The Ford Foundation has dismissed claims by President William Ruto that it is funding the ongoing protests in Kenya by Gen Z that could destabilize East Africa’s biggest economy.
On Monday, speaking in Nakuru County, Ruto accused the Ford
Foundation of funding the protests that have rocked the country in recent
weeks.
The head of state called out the
Foundation and demanded clarification regarding their activities during the
three-week-long protests.
"I want to ask the people from the Ford Foundation to tell us why they give money to cause chaos in our country. We do not have a spare country.
"What benefit do you gain from sponsoring
violence?" he posed.
However, in a statement, the
Foundation noted that they have a rich history of commitment to ensuring the
independence of East Africa's democratic institutions.
The organization pointed out their
continued support for civil servants and technical experts who helped establish
an independent Kenya.
They said this was exemplified by
their support for the inaugural African Climate Summit in 2023 and Kenya's
current leadership as co-chair of the Open Government Partnership.
The Foundation stated that it did
not fund the protests as alleged, adding that it has a non-partisan policy.
"We do not fund or
sponsor the recent protests against the finance bill and have a strictly
non-partisan policy for all of our grantmaking," read the statement in
part.
