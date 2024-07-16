WAJACKOYAH claims RUTO called him and offered him a Cabinet Secretary position – Says he rejected it!!





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Roots Party leader, Prof. George Wajackoyah, has revealed how President William Ruto called him and offered him a Cabinet Secretary position.

While addressing an audience during the funeral of the brother of former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Wajackoyah claimed he turned down the offer.

"I have been offered to be a minister. They called me the other day.

"I told Ruto to pack your position and give it to whoever wants it.

"I am very bitter today. And to those who want to be recycled, Gen Zs, anytime you see a recycled person, just say no, " Wajackoyah stated.

He also advised Raila Odinga to listen to the Gen Zs and avoid getting involved with the ruling government.

"Baba's spirit is what is walking. It passed through me, and I became the first person to speak fearlessly about Ruto," he added.

Raila has been urging Gen Z protestors to engage in dialogue with President William Ruto

