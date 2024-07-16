Police warn Kenyans that goons are planning to infiltrate Gen Z protests and cause bloodshed and mayhem

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - The National Police Service (NPS) has stated that it has received “credible intelligence” about certain organized criminal groups planning to disrupt Tuesday’s peaceful demonstrations.
In a statement on Tuesday morning, Acting
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja urged protesters to be cautious and
vigilant of elements that could threaten their safety during the demos.
“This morning, we received credible
intelligence indicating that certain organized criminal groups have planned to
infiltrate, disrupt and destabilise the peaceful nature of the demonstrations,
which could potentially jeopardise the safety of demonstrators,” Kanja said in
a statement.
“While you demonstrate, we urge you to remain peaceful and vigilant.
"Please collaborate, cooperate, and coordinate with the
police to ensure your safety and our collective security as Kenyans are
guaranteed during the event,” Kanja added.
The police boss pledged that the police will
“uphold the rule of law; serve and protect; maintain law and order; and ensure
that every Kenyan enjoys their constitutional rights.”
