Police warn Kenyans that goons are planning to infiltrate Gen Z protests and cause bloodshed and mayhem





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - The National Police Service (NPS) has stated that it has received “credible intelligence” about certain organized criminal groups planning to disrupt Tuesday’s peaceful demonstrations.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja urged protesters to be cautious and vigilant of elements that could threaten their safety during the demos.

“This morning, we received credible intelligence indicating that certain organized criminal groups have planned to infiltrate, disrupt and destabilise the peaceful nature of the demonstrations, which could potentially jeopardise the safety of demonstrators,” Kanja said in a statement.

“While you demonstrate, we urge you to remain peaceful and vigilant.

"Please collaborate, cooperate, and coordinate with the police to ensure your safety and our collective security as Kenyans are guaranteed during the event,” Kanja added.

The police boss pledged that the police will “uphold the rule of law; serve and protect; maintain law and order; and ensure that every Kenyan enjoys their constitutional rights.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST