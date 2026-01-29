MARION NAIPEI unmasked as netizens unearth her online account where she entertains wazungus doing crazy stuff like ALICIA KANINI - MOSIRIA atajificha wapi? (WATCH)







Thursday, January 29, 2026 - Marion Naipei, who gained public attention after a club video leaked by US-based medic James Opande, is now under scrutiny following claims about her online activities.

Netizens have unearthed an account linked to Naipei, used to share private videos, similar to those previously circulated by social media personality Alicia Kanini.

Reports suggest that some of the content is targeted at foreign audiences.

The revelation has put her defender, Geofrrey Mosiria, in an awkward position after he had previously come to her defence publicly.

