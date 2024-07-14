DCI identifies possible killers of the young women who were dumped at Kware dumpsite in sacks – Look! This is scary

Monday, July 15, 2024 - Directorate of Criminal Investigations Boss Amin Mohammed Ibrahim has narrowed down the investigation to possible instances of cult, serial killers, or rogue medical practitioners in the Mukuru dumpsite mystery.
The preliminary investigations
conducted by homicide detectives from the criminal investigations unit
established the possibility of serial killers, cults, or rogue medical
practitioners.
While rallying the public as
officers continued to investigate the matter, the DCI decried the hostile
environment and backlash meted on his officers by Kenyans during the retrieval
of bodies from the quarry-turned-dumpsite.
Speaking during a press
briefing, the DCI Boss urged the public to give the investigations team a good
and conducive working environment to expedite investigations into the case
which has attracted nationwide attention.
"It is sad to note that my
investigations team faced a lot of hostility from the members of the public in
terms of accessing the crime scene."
Amin further extended his
appreciation to human rights organizations including; Amnesty International,
Haki Afrika, and the Kenya Red Cross which intervened to calm down furious
Kenyans.
The integral role played by the
said organizations enabled homicide sleuths from the DCI to access the Kware
Dumpsite on Friday and Saturday.
The detectives have so far
recovered more than 14 bodies with various level of decomposition.
The DCI noted a concern over how
the bodies were packaged and dumped including the choice of where to dispose
the bodies.
"If you look at the age,
gender, and how the bodies have been disguised and packaged, all the
same," DCI stated.
