DCI identifies possible killers of the young women who were dumped at Kware dumpsite in sacks – Look! This is scary





Monday, July 15, 2024 - Directorate of Criminal Investigations Boss Amin Mohammed Ibrahim has narrowed down the investigation to possible instances of cult, serial killers, or rogue medical practitioners in the Mukuru dumpsite mystery.

The preliminary investigations conducted by homicide detectives from the criminal investigations unit established the possibility of serial killers, cults, or rogue medical practitioners.

While rallying the public as officers continued to investigate the matter, the DCI decried the hostile environment and backlash meted on his officers by Kenyans during the retrieval of bodies from the quarry-turned-dumpsite.

Speaking during a press briefing, the DCI Boss urged the public to give the investigations team a good and conducive working environment to expedite investigations into the case which has attracted nationwide attention.

"It is sad to note that my investigations team faced a lot of hostility from the members of the public in terms of accessing the crime scene."

Amin further extended his appreciation to human rights organizations including; Amnesty International, Haki Afrika, and the Kenya Red Cross which intervened to calm down furious Kenyans.

The integral role played by the said organizations enabled homicide sleuths from the DCI to access the Kware Dumpsite on Friday and Saturday.

The detectives have so far recovered more than 14 bodies with various level of decomposition.

The DCI noted a concern over how the bodies were packaged and dumped including the choice of where to dispose the bodies.

"If you look at the age, gender, and how the bodies have been disguised and packaged, all the same," DCI stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST