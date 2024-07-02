FAROUK KIBET and HAJI tell RUTO to fire any CS or PS associated with GACHAGUA- He is working with GEN Z to overthrow you





Tuesday, July 2,2024 - President William Ruto plans to reshuffle his cabinet by firing all cabinet and principal secretaries associated with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after he was advised by his personal aide Farouk Kibet and National Intelligence Service(NIS) boss, Noordin Haji that Gachagua is working with Generation Z and Millenials to overthrow him.

A Cabinet Secretary, who sought anonymity, hinted that major changes are inevitable in the coming weeks, citing Gachagua’s mutiny.

"It is only a matter of time, and I assure you 100% about massive changes.

"It may not be about the Cabinet alone, it would be an earth-shaking purge across the government that will affect Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries," he said.

Ruto, Kibet, and NIS seniors believe that the protests organized by Gen Z were infiltrated by Gachagua and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The NIS believe Uhuru and Gachagua were involved in the planning of the deadly protests that have resulted in the deaths of 39 people and left hundreds injured.

The Kenyan DAILY POST