Except the Lord Almighty comes down and tells me to quit - BIDEN speaks on U.S. presidential race against TRUMP

Saturday, July 06, 2024 - Embattled US president, Joe Biden fired back at claims that he's not fit to run for president in a new interview, insisting only divine intervention could make him step aside.
The president, 81, sat down for 22 minutes with ABC's George
Stephanopoulos in his first interview since his terrible debate against Donald
Trump last week.
Biden admitted he had a "bad episode" on the
disastrous night of the debate, which saw him stumble through his sentences and
freeze on stage, prompting numerous calls for him to step down.
When asked if he watched the debate again, the president
told Stephanopoulos "I don't think I did, no."
Asked whether he would make the decision to step down if he
wasn't capable of beating his rival Trump, Biden said,
"It depends on if the
Lord Almighty comes down and tells me that.
“I might do that.”
"If the Lord Almighty
said 'Joe, get out of the race,' I'd get out of the race but the Lord Almighty
is not coming down."
He admitted he could not "run the 100 in 10 flat,"
but insisted "I'm still in good shape."
"Are you the same man today that you were when you took
office three-and-a-half years ago?" Stephanopoulos asked.
"In terms of success, yes. I also was the guy who put
together a peace plan for the Middle East that may be comin' to fruition,"
Biden said, adding that he expanded Nato and grew the economy.
"All the individual things that were done were ideas I
had or I fulfilled. I moved on."
Watch video below
George Stephanopoulos: “If you can be convinced that you cannot defeat Donald Trump, will you stand down?”— The Recount (@therecount) July 6, 2024
President Biden: “It depends. If the Lord Almighty himself comes down and tells me that, I might do that.” pic.twitter.com/LWLkSRx8ML
0 Comments