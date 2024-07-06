Except the Lord Almighty comes down and tells me to quit - BIDEN speaks on U.S. presidential race against TRUMP







Saturday, July 06, 2024 - Embattled US president, Joe Biden fired back at claims that he's not fit to run for president in a new interview, insisting only divine intervention could make him step aside.

The president, 81, sat down for 22 minutes with ABC's George Stephanopoulos in his first interview since his terrible debate against Donald Trump last week.

Biden admitted he had a "bad episode" on the disastrous night of the debate, which saw him stumble through his sentences and freeze on stage, prompting numerous calls for him to step down.

When asked if he watched the debate again, the president told Stephanopoulos "I don't think I did, no."

Asked whether he would make the decision to step down if he wasn't capable of beating his rival Trump, Biden said,

"It depends on if the Lord Almighty comes down and tells me that.

“I might do that.”

"If the Lord Almighty said 'Joe, get out of the race,' I'd get out of the race but the Lord Almighty is not coming down."

He admitted he could not "run the 100 in 10 flat," but insisted "I'm still in good shape."

"Are you the same man today that you were when you took office three-and-a-half years ago?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"In terms of success, yes. I also was the guy who put together a peace plan for the Middle East that may be comin' to fruition," Biden said, adding that he expanded Nato and grew the economy.

"All the individual things that were done were ideas I had or I fulfilled. I moved on."

Watch video below