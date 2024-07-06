Ghanaian chef who was busted for forging the Guinness World Record in cooking marathon tearfully apologises (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 06, 2024 - Ghanaian chef, Millennium Chef Smith, who was busted for forging a Guinness World Record for marathon cooking, has now tendered an apology.

Smith on Tuesday July 2, presented a certificate confirming himself as the new world record holder for the 820-hour 25-minute cook-a-thon, which started on February 1 and ended on March 6, 2024, at a press conference.

During the briefing, which was held at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, the chef said, “Today is the day that I will forever remember. I am incredibly humbled and honoured to stand before you today as the Guinness World Record holder.”

After announcing his record and parading his certificate, the Chef was arrested.

Confirming the invalidity of his certificate to BBC, the PR Executive for GWR, Alina Polianskaya, said, “No, this is not true at all. He does not hold the GWR title, and that is not our certificate.

In a new video shared online, Chef Smith is seen on his kneels with two women by his side tearfully apologising for forging a Guinness World Record for marathon cooking.