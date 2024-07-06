Footballer AHMED REFAAT dies from heart attack months after he collapsed on the field during a match







Saturday, July 06, 2024 - Egyptian footballer, Ahmed Refaat has died at the age of 31 from a heart attack, months after he collapsed on the field during a match.

Refaat suffered a health crisis during a league match against Ittihad of Alexandria on 11 March. He experienced cardiac arrest but received medical attention on the field before losing consciousness for several days.

The forward was later hospitalised in Alexandria before being transferred to Cairo for further treatment on 25 March. He was discharged on April 11 but continued receiving treatment and using a pacemaker.

Refaat's final public appearance was on MBC Masr 2 on 23 June.

The cause of his death has not been officially disclosed, but it is believed to be related to the heart complications he suffered earlier this year.

Refaat joined Future FC from rivals Masry in October 2021, scoring nine goals in 29 appearances last season.

The former Zamalek and Enppi player made his debut with Egypt’s senior national football team in 2021 and made five appearances with the Pharaohs.

Liverpool star and Egypt captain Mohamed Salah has led tributes to his former team-mate.

He posted on X saying: "Survival is for God, and may God give patience to his family and all his loved ones."

Refaat's club Modern Future FC released a statement confirming the player's death on their website.