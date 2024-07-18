DJ and producer TOMCRAFT known for iconic hit 'Loneliness' dies aged 49







Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - German DJ Tomcraft has died at the age of 49.

The producer, real name Thomas Brückner, died on July 15.

Tributes have been shared online following the news.

Brückner's family announced the news online, writing: "With a heavy heart, we need to inform you that yesterday, 15 July 202, our beloved father and husband has passed away. We will forever carry you in our hearts and love you until we're reunited again."

Judge Jules wrote that he was a "lovely guy who made one of the greatest records ever".

His track Loneliness helped Tomcraft achieve chart success as he rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Loneliness reached number eight in the UK back in 2002 and the tune reached the number one spot in 2003.

Thomas was also known for his hits The Circle, Prosac and Silence.

He previously spoke about the writing process for Loneliness and was quoted in Jon Kutner and Spencer Leigh's book 1,000 Number One Hits.

Tomcraft explained: "The lyrics say that happiness seems to be loneliness and loneliness killed my world. It doesn't really make much sense to me either - but I prefer it because of that. I like the idea that it is a bit crazy - it's just that kind of record."

Loneliness became an instant hit and was played in clubs all across the globe. According to reports, the first time he played the song to a club crowd it was "unbelievable" as "people were screaming and acting really crazy".

Following Loneliness' release, Judge Jules reportedly "played it for 13 consecutive weeks on his BBC Radio 1 show," according to BBC.

The song became a hit again after it was used in the 2023 flick Saltburn during a party scene and in the same year, Dutch EDM star Hardwell remixed Loneliness with DJs From Mars.

Will Young also used the lyrics for his single Love Revolution, which was released in 2015.

In the comments under the YouTube video for Loneliness, loyal fans wrote messages for the star.

"RIP Tomcraft, you will live forever through your never dying music," typed one person.

Another said: "RIP, thanks for this unique gift, which will be played forever and ever."

“RIP Thomas! You made my childhood so happy. Thank you for this anthem,” another wrote.