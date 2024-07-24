MUTAHI NGUNYI admits that GEN Zs are unstoppable despite RUTO's unorthodox tactics – Reveals the end game!!

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi has revealed the end game of Gen Z protests that have already wreaked havoc in the country.
For the last five weeks, the Gen Z protests have led to the loss of over
50 protestors and properties worth billions of shillings destroyed.
Commenting on X as Gen Z protests entered their fifth week, Ngunyi said
the young protestors want to overthrow the constitution, make the country
ungovernable, and then take over its leadership.
Here is a screenshot of what Mutahi Ngunyi wrote on his X as Gen Zs continued to demonstrate across the country on Tuesday.
