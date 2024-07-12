ERIC OMONDI urges RUTO to reduce counties from 47 to 24 to curb wastage and corruption





Friday, July 12,2024 - Popular comedian and activist, Eric Omondi, has advised President William Ruto to reconstitute the government and reduce the number of governors from 47 to 24 to curb the wastage of taxpayer's money.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Friday, Omondi advised the president to cut down on the number of county governors from 47 to 24 to reduce public expenditure and the ballooning wage bill.

Omondi gave an example of the state of Texas in the United States of America which is bigger than Kenya and is only led by a governor.

“We need a lean government. President Ruto could be the biggest winner of the Gen Z revolution because he’s been given an opportunity to do what the people want,” he said.

“I might be the only person who has the moral authority to say what I have to say because I have been arrested 13 times and my message has never changed.

"We need a very lean government, I would even suggest, Mr President take your time and when you’re ready, we need to cut down on the number of counties and governors from 47 to 24.”

He also recommended the removal of female representatives and questioned why they did not voice their opinion when a clause in the Finance Bill 2024 proposed for sanitary pads to be taxed.

“How could we have a clause in the Finance Bill 2024 that taxes pads and we have 47 woman reps?

"They couldn’t hold a forum or maandamano against it?

"What are they representing? Do we need woman reps? The president needs to do away with people who need to be done away with.

"He started by dissolving the Cabinet. I know he will fire all the parastatal heads. He needs to fire the Inspector General of Police today,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST