Detectives smoke out suspected drug traffickers, among them 3 ladies, and recover bhang worth Ksh 16. 6 million (PHOTOs).





Friday, July 12, 2024 - Four suspected drug traffickers were arrested at their hideout in the Fisheries area of Bamburi, Mombasa County, and cannabis worth Sh16,621,500 was recovered.

Doris Achieng, 46, Brenda Achieng, 20, Rhoda Vonza, 47, and David Omondi, 26 were arrested following an intelligence-led operation by detectives from the DCI anti-narcotics unit (ANU) coast region, RCIO coast operations team and officers from Bamburi Police Station.

Responding to a tip-off from vigilant citizens, detectives located the suspects’ house and while therein conducted a meticulous search that unearthed eight green polythene gunny sacks, eight multi-coloured Nigerian bags, and a small white polythene bag all containing big khaki rolls of Cannabis sativa weighing 554.05kg.

Also detained was a Toyota ISIS found parked outside the house and believed to be proceeds of crime.

The suspects together with the recovered narcotics and the motor vehicle were escorted to the Coast Regional Police Headquarters for further legal action.

