KAREN NYAMU congratulates RUTO after he dissolved his cabinet and begs him to retain this person – Do you agree with her?





Friday, July 12, 2024 - Nominated senator Karen Nyamu supported President Ruto's decision to fire his Cabinet secretaries.

Nyamu, who was nominated by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), praised the head of state for listening to citizens and making bold decisions for the country's future.

Nyamu, however, urged the president to reconsider former Interior CS Kithure Kindiki for his energy and zeal.

"Of all the skills of leadership, listening is the most valuable. You spoke and the president is executing one action at a time.

"Mr President, if you do anything for the sake of Kenya and our common good and future, you know your number one supporter.

"I wish that gentleman Kindiki Kithure could be put to good use. We still need his energy and exemplary zeal," Nyamu wrote on her Instagram page.

Kindiki was among 21 cabinet secretaries who were fired by Ruto on Thursday after Gen Z protests pressured him to do so.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi survived the axe.

