End Of The Road: A Kamba woman who has been on the run for months after committing murder arrested at a police roadblock while trying to evade arrest (PHOTOs).





Friday, July 5, 2024 - Detectives based at DCI Katulani in Kitui County have successfully apprehended a suspect believed to be the architect behind the ghastly murder of Lucy Kambu Mwenda in Kalimani village, Kathunguni sub-location on May 22, 2024.

On that ill-fated night, with only the moon as a silent witness, the deceased was tragically discovered lying lifeless in a pool of blood just outside her property’s perimeter fence. The malefactors had callously stabbed her twice at the back of her head, leaving her for dead, blood seeping from her mouth.

At the crime scene, the hawk-eyed investigators found crucial evidence: a blood-stained machete, a light blue jug, a paper bag containing a broken egg, and a note written in the Kamba language carefully placed atop an empty cup.

After days of intelligence gathering and analysis, officers embarked on a scrupulous pursuit of the main suspect. Their efforts paid off when the suspect, travelling aboard a white canter truck from Mombasa to Nairobi landed in their dragnet.

In collaboration with DCI Mtito-Andei, they intercepted Vilonicah Mueni at the Mtito-Andei police roadblock as she attempted to evade a mounted checkpoint.

The suspect was cornered and arrested, thereafter being arraigned at the Kitui Law Courts before being remanded at Kitui GK Prison awaiting mental assessment.

The case is slated for mention and possible plea-taking on July 23, 2024.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.