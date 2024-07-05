Scandal at Ministry of Sports as it emerges that Sports Kenya Director has employed his side chick and allocated her a hefty salary.









Friday, July 5, 2024 - An insider at the Ministry of Sports has exposed Sports Kenya Director, Pius Metto, for running the crucial state corporation like a kiosk.

Metto reportedly lacks professional ethics and uses his position to give his side chick turned baby mama special favours.

Metto’s side chick is on contract but she is paid more money than permanent staff, which is contrary to the law.

She also accompanies Metto on trips around the country aboard choppers where they squander tax payer’s money and earn inflated per diems.

She has also been assigned the role of a manager of Jamhuri Stadium despite lacking the required qualifications, thanks to her affair with the boss.

Permanent staff at the state corporation complain that they are left to warm their seats in the office as the director enjoys air trips with his side chick.

Below is a message that a disgruntled staff at Sports Kenya sent to Cyprian Nyakundi.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.