Empty Promises: The multi-million dam project that RUTO launched in Tigania has stalled and the place is now a bush (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - In August 2018, Ruto travelled to Tigania where he launched the multi-million URA 4 Dam project that he promised would be completed in less than a year.
Ruto, who was then the Deputy President, said the dam
project would benefit thousands of households in Tigania but almost 5 years
down the line, the project has not started.
The land that had been allocated to build the dam has turned
into a bush.
A concerned Kenyan visited the area and shared the photos on
X.
Ruto has become a master of false promises and Kenyans no
longer believe anything that he promises.
See photos.
