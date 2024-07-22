Empty Promises: The multi-million dam project that RUTO launched in Tigania has stalled and the place is now a bush (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - In August 2018, Ruto travelled to Tigania where he launched the multi-million URA 4 Dam project that he promised would be completed in less than a year.

Ruto, who was then the Deputy President, said the dam project would benefit thousands of households in Tigania but almost 5 years down the line, the project has not started.

The land that had been allocated to build the dam has turned into a bush.

A concerned Kenyan visited the area and shared the photos on X.

Ruto has become a master of false promises and Kenyans no longer believe anything that he promises.

