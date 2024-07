Tuesday, August 23, 2024 - A resident of Nyandarua Country has called out embattled Kenyan President William Ruto for issuing empty promises.

Ruto went for a development tour in Nyandarua last year in August and commissioned the tarmacking of several key roads to ease the movement of goods and people.

However, the roads are still in deplorable conditions, almost a year after he made the promise.

See photos.





















