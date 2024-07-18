ELON MUSK moves his company HQ from California to Texas in response to new law banning schools from telling parents their child is transgender







Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - I’m Elon Musk has announced he will officially be moving his company's headquarters to Texas.

Musk announced on X on Tuesday, July 16 that SpaceX is relocating from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas, citing a new law in California banning schools from telling parents their child is transgender

Saying the laws are "attacking both families and companies" Musk also said X would also move its headquarters to Austin from San Francisco, claiming that he has "had enough of dodging gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building."

The billionaire CEO said the decision was a response to a bill signed Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom that prohibits "forced disclosure" rules in public K-12 schools.

Eight Republican run states now have laws that require teachers to notify parents if a child changes their name, pronouns, or gender identity at school but California is the first to outlaw such requirements.

Musk, who had a highly public falling out with one of his children over their gender identity, called the move "the last straw" and alleged families would have to "leave California to protect their children."

Musk was behind Tesla's recent move to Texas as well, and previously vowed to move SpaceX's business incorporation from Delaware to the Lone Star state.



