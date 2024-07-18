US President JOE BIDEN tests positive for Covid-19

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.
Biden, 81, tested positive following his first event in Las
Vegas, where he was expected to later speak at the UnidosUS annual conference.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the
positive test for the 81-year-old Democrat after the president of UnidosUS, a
Latino civil rights organization, said Biden would not be able to speak at a
scheduled event due to the diagnosis.
In a statement, White House press secretary Karine
Jean-Pierre said Biden tested positive earlier in the day "following his
first event in Las Vegas."
"He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing
mild symptoms," Jean-Pierre said.
"He will be returning to Delaware where he will
self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that
time. The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as
he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in
isolation."
