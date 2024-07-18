US President JOE BIDEN tests positive for Covid-19







Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Biden, 81, tested positive following his first event in Las Vegas, where he was expected to later speak at the UnidosUS annual conference.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the positive test for the 81-year-old Democrat after the president of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights organization, said Biden would not be able to speak at a scheduled event due to the diagnosis.

"He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms," Jean-Pierre said.

"He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation."