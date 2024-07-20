DUALE vomits on Kenyans as he organizes a mega party to celebrate his reappointment to the cabinet – No wonder Gen Zs have called for more demos

Saturday, July 20, 2024 - President William Ruto made one of his biggest political blunders by re-appointing Aden Duale as Defence Cabinet Secretary.
To many Kenyans, Duale is known as one of the country's most
corrupt politicians.
He is also known for nepotism, often employing members of
his Somali community.
When he served in the
previous cabinet, Duale pushed clueless President William Ruto to appoint his
brother Abdi Bare Duale as the chairman of Kenya Railways Corporation.
On Friday, Duale
organized a mega party in Nairobi when President William Ruto reappointed him
to the defense docket.
At the party, many rent seekers were seen celebrating
Duale's reappointment.
However, Gen Zs have
stated they will have mega demonstrations on Tuesday next week to castigate Ruto for recycling old politicians like Duale to the cabinet.
Here is the video of Somali busybodies celebrating Duale's re-appointment.
Song and dance at Aden Duale’s “homecoming” bash after he was reappointed to the cabinet.— Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) July 19, 2024
Friendly reminder that this would not have happened had state-sponsored activist and traitor extraordinaire @bonifacemwangi not collected GoK bribes.
He is responsible for the deaths of… pic.twitter.com/nT3ShDLz4B
