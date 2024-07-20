DUALE vomits on Kenyans as he organizes a mega party to celebrate his reappointment to the cabinet – No wonder Gen Zs have called for more demos





Saturday, July 20, 2024 - President William Ruto made one of his biggest political blunders by re-appointing Aden Duale as Defence Cabinet Secretary.

To many Kenyans, Duale is known as one of the country's most corrupt politicians.

He is also known for nepotism, often employing members of his Somali community.

When he served in the previous cabinet, Duale pushed clueless President William Ruto to appoint his brother Abdi Bare Duale as the chairman of Kenya Railways Corporation.

On Friday, Duale organized a mega party in Nairobi when President William Ruto reappointed him to the defense docket.

At the party, many rent seekers were seen celebrating Duale's reappointment.

However, Gen Zs have stated they will have mega demonstrations on Tuesday next week to castigate Ruto for recycling old politicians like Duale to the cabinet.

Here is the video of Somali busybodies celebrating Duale's re-appointment.

Song and dance at Aden Duale’s “homecoming” bash after he was reappointed to the cabinet.



Friendly reminder that this would not have happened had state-sponsored activist and traitor extraordinaire @bonifacemwangi not collected GoK bribes.



He is responsible for the deaths of… pic.twitter.com/nT3ShDLz4B — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) July 19, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST