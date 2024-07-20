Did RAILA refuse to join RUTO’s corrupt govt after Gen Zs threatened to visit and ‘greet’ him? No wonder the president reappointed the CSs that he had sacked





Saturday, July 20, 2024 – President William Ruto yesterday reappointed 6 former Cabinet Secretaries he sacked due to corruption and incompetence to his new Cabinet.

The six were part of the first batch of 11 persons that he nominated for consideration as CSs and Attorney General.

However, many expected that Raila Odinga’s allies would feature in the Cabinet list; considering that Baba has been pro-Ruto lately and has even proposed dialogue with the president to end the current political unrest in the country.

However, according to sources, Raila developed cold feet on joining Ruto’s Government of National Unity after Gen Zs threatened to visit him, saying he betrayed them by going to bed with Ruto, whom they consider as the enemy and oppressor.

The sources claimed Raila pulled back and refused to join Ruto’s government for fear of the Gen Zs who want the president to resign.

This was given credence by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, moments before Ruto addressed the nation where he nominated 11 to the Cabinet.

This is after he refuted allegations that Raila planned to join Ruto’s broad-based government.

While addressing the allegations, the former Vice President clarified that the Azimio leader proposed a convention and not a dialogue.

According to Kalonzo, it is after the convention that an engagement can be made regarding the interim arrangement of a government of a transitional government.

"This is something we need to reflect on after what our leader, Raila Odinga, called a national convention and not a dialogue," Kalonzo clarified.

The fresh stance by Azimio leaders comes against the backdrop of Raila Odinga's proposed formation of a national convention where he stated all Kenyans would be brought on board and allowed to express their views.

