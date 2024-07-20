BABU OWINO joins ORENGO in rejecting RAILA ODINGA's call for dialogue with RUTO – Says he is ready to pay the price





Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has opposed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s call for a dialogue with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government, where the opposition coalition will be given seven cabinet slots in President William Ruto’s government.

In a statement on Friday, Babu said he would not support dialogue and still maintained that he is fully behind Kenyans asking Ruto to resign and go home.

“My decision is to be with the People. I will not support this defunct Government no matter the consequences," he wrote.

Babu joins Siaya County Governor James Orengo, who opposed the dialogue, saying Justice for those who have died should be the discussion and not how to share political seats.

"I am saying, putting aside even my position as governor, that justice must be done. We cannot kill our people and the time when we are mourning them we are looking for offices.

"That cannot happen! We must first deal with the injustice before we can deal with questions that arise out of that injustice.

"I am praying that Kenyans will listen to the voices of mothers; like Mama Kevin, to see that justice is done," Orengo said at a burial in Siaya County on Friday.

