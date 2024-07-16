RUTO now reveals when he will pick new Cabinet Secretaries who will form Govt of National Unity – Gen Zs will be waiting





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - President William Ruto has indicated that he will begin the process of forming a new Cabinet next week after sacking all CSs except the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking in Kuresoi South yesterday, Ruto disclosed that he was forming a team that was going to bring the nation together.

"I want to assure you that we are forming a team. From next week, I will start arranging the government," Ruto remarked.

He noted that he was willing to consult with leaders in forming the new cabinet but maintained that he would not force anybody.

"I am ready, willing, and available to consult with as many leaders who are willing to consult with us so that we can form a government that is going to bring Kenya together.

"But if there's anyone who doesn't want that, we won't force them. Kenya is a democratic country," the president said.

He asked Kenyans to pray for him to make wise decisions as he assembles a new team to help him effectively implement his agenda for the country.

"I want to make an effective government. Pray for me that I get a competent team that will help deliver on the promises I made to you. We can't continue being in debt; that is why I put together a team to audit our debt," he stated.

Ruto has hinted that he would form a Government of National Unity with Raila Odinga and other players.

The Kenyan DAILY POST